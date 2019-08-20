Trajan HansenSenior wide receiverLone Peak
The Knights faced one of the biggest challenges of Week 1 as they hosted a deep and talented Timpview team — but senior Trajan Hansen was up for the challenges.
Hansen had a monster game catching the ball, finishing with 10 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown as Lone Peak held on to get the 30-20 win. That total was the second-most yards of anyone in the country last weekend (according to MaxPreps.com).
The Knights were noted for their defense and special teams play as they won the 6A championship in 2018 but Hansen and his offensive teammates sent a message early this year that Lone Peak is very dangerous on that side of the ball as well.
Helaman Ofahengaue
Sophomore golfer
Lehi
Few golfers have ever enjoyed the type of week that Helaman Ofahengaue enjoyed last week.
“I played in a Monday pro-am (at the 2019 Utah Open) to get the week going,” Ofahengaue said Thursday. “I started hitting it good from the beginning. On Tuesday, I played at East Bay golf course in a Region 7 tournament and shot a 60. I rolled a lot of putts in and had a lot of good iron shots. I played good overall but I was surprised I came in with a 60.”
He followed that up by shooting a 69 at Soldier Hollow in another Region 7 tournament, then wrapped up by going 75-76 in two rounds at the Utah Open, competing against professionals and top amateurs at Riverside Country Club.
Ofahengaue has averaged 67.3 in three region tournaments and will be a key piece for Lehi as the Pioneers shoot for big things in 5A boys golf.