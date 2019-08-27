Duce Anderson
Senior quarterback
Mountain View
The Bruins have had a tough time against their Orem rivals over the last few years but this year has already seen a chance in their fortunes.
Leading the way in the big 27-21 Mountain View win over Timpanogos win last weekend was Duce Anderson. The senior quarterback wasn't at his best through the air (just 10-of-24) but he finished with 233 yards of total offense (152 passing, 81 rushing) with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Anderson has already tallied 713 total yards (third in the state) with seven TDs in two games in 2019. The Bruins will need him to continue to play at a high level to reach their goals this fall.
Breanna Eves
Senior forward/midfielder
Springville
The Red Devils went on the road for a couple of challenging road games in Region 8 play, taking on Wasatch and Provo. This was a chance for Springville to prove it would be a force to be reckoned with in league action.
Breanna Eves helped sparked a Red Devil offensive assault as her team came away with a pair of three-goal wins. Eves tallied three of the eight total goals Springville scored.
Eves now has four goals on the season. With teammate Tara Warner drawing a lot of attention, Eves and the other Red Devil players have to capitalize on their opportunities to get the ball in the net.