Jaxson Hooley
Senior quarterback
Cedar Valley
As a first-year school, it can be tough to overcome early disappointments as you establish your own traditions. One of the keys to staying confident is to have solid senior playmakers who are also leaders.
Cedar Valley senior Jaxson Hooley certainly has played that role for the Aviators, staying strong during the 0-4 start. But he's played well as Cedar Valley has come back with two straight shutout victories.
Last week against visiting Uintah, Hooley went 25-of-37 through the air for 368 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions as the Aviators got the 37-0 win. He now has 966 yards passing on the season, going 66-of-108 with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
Stephanie Roper
Freshman forward
Lehi
After some disappointing performances in recent weeks, the Pioneer girls soccer team was looking for some positive momentum. It started with a 1-0 home win over Mountain View, but then Lehi had to go on the road to face Alta.
The Pioneers got a huge lift from talented freshman Stephanie Roper, who tallied both goals as Lehi was able to stun the Hawks with a 2-1 victory. It was Roper's first multi-goal game as a Pioneer.
She has scored seven goals this season and showed a flair for the dramatic in the rivalry game against Westlake back in August, putting in the game-winner in overtime.