Macie Warren
Junior guard
Lehi
It’s been double-trouble for opponents of the Lehi girls basketball team for the last couple of years as the dynamic Pioneer twins Macie and Maddie Warren have emerged as some of the top guards in the state.
Both have shined at various times in their careers but Macie Warren hit an impressive milestone in Lehi’s dominating win at Mountain Ridge last week. She drilled eight 3-pointers (tied for eighth in state history) as she poured in 40 points for the Pioneers.
Macie Warren is averaging 17.5 points per game with 25 made 3-pointers while also leading Lehi in assists and steals. Macie and Maddie Warren have played a big part in the undefeated start for the Pioneers.
Tyler Nelson
Junior guard
Maple Mountain
In the final game of the Premier Division bracket at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, the Maple Mountain boys basketball team found itself in a dogfight with another team from Utah Valley, Timpanogos.
The Timberwolves held Golden Eagle leading scorer Braxton Tanner in check, only allowing him to get eight points. That meant other Maple Mountain players had to get the ball in the basket — and Tyler Nelson answered the call.
He finished the game with a team-high 14 points to help propel the Golden Eagles to the narrow 63-61 win over Timpanogos and earn the bracket championship. Nelson will need to continue to play well for Maple Mountain to reach its potential this winter.