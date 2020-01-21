Jane Leroy
Senior guard
Lone Peak
The Knights spent much of the last month trying to stay ready to play, since their last game was on Dec. 21. When Region 4 finally got underway on Jan. 14, Lone Peak and in particular senior Jane Leroy were ready to go.
Leroy tallied 13 points while also playing a huge defensive role in the big 43-28 Knight win at Westlake, then came back with 14 points in the 54-35 win over rival American Fork.
Leroy's ability to attack the basket, knock down outside shots, lock down opposing guards or rally the team as a leader makes her an enormous asset to the Lone Peak squad. The Knights are deep and talented, so this could be a special season if Leroy keeps playing at a high level.
Zack Visentin
Senior center
Springville
Just how hard is it to slow down Red Devil senior center Zack Visentin? Listed at 6-foot-9, 260 pounds, there is no doubt that he is tough to move around in the paint.
He as been tough to stop both in putting the ball in the basket and crashing the boards, as both Provo and Salem Hills saw first hand last week. Visentin tallied 17 points in each of the two Springville wins, while also pulling down a total of 23 rebounds.
Against the Skyhawks in a trilling overtime contest, he came up with a number of huge offense rebounds and putbacks, including the one that resulted in the game going to the extra period. Opponents try everything to slow the big man down -- but it's easier said than done.