Lone Peak boys basketball vs. Pleasant Grove 11
Lone Peak guard Jared Jensen (3) talks with an official as a Pleasant Grove player prepares to take foul shots during a game between the Lone Peak Knights and the Pleasant Grove Vikings held Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Lone Peak High School in Highland. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Jared JensenSenior guardLone Peak

After a tough loss to Skyridge, the Knights found themselves in another Region 4 dogfight as they hosted Westlake. Both teams battled for the win that would keep them tied atop the league standings.

Lone Peak ended up getting a huge game from senior Jared Jensen, who drilled three 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 21 points. Every one of those points proved to be critical as the Knights rallied in the fourth quarter for the 58-55 win.

Jensen plays a key role for Lone Peak as an athlete who can get the ball in the basket when needed but also plays hard at both ends of the court. The Knights need his effort if they are going to reach their goals for the 2019-20 season.

Maple Mountain girls basketball vs. Provo 4
Maple Mountain sophomore guard Sheridan Liggett attacks the basket during the 49-41 Golden Eagle win over Provo in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2019.

Sheridan Liggett

Sophomore guard

Maple Mountain

The Golden Eagles have found themselves in a number of tight battles during Region 8 competition and those can be tough for an underclassman. Maple Mountain sophomore Sheridan Liggett, however, has come up big for her team.

In wins last week over Park City and Spanish Fork, Liggett contribute in a variety of ways. Against the Miners, she tallied 10 points, six rebounds and two assists while in the rivalry game against the Dons, she chalked up 13 points, four rebounds and four steals before fouling out.

Don’t be surprised if Liggett continues to improve as she plays out her high school basketball career and is a key piece for the Golden Eagles for years to come.

