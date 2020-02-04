Jared JensenSenior guardLone Peak
After a tough loss to Skyridge, the Knights found themselves in another Region 4 dogfight as they hosted Westlake. Both teams battled for the win that would keep them tied atop the league standings.
Lone Peak ended up getting a huge game from senior Jared Jensen, who drilled three 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 21 points. Every one of those points proved to be critical as the Knights rallied in the fourth quarter for the 58-55 win.
Jensen plays a key role for Lone Peak as an athlete who can get the ball in the basket when needed but also plays hard at both ends of the court. The Knights need his effort if they are going to reach their goals for the 2019-20 season.
Sheridan Liggett
Sophomore guard
Maple Mountain
The Golden Eagles have found themselves in a number of tight battles during Region 8 competition and those can be tough for an underclassman. Maple Mountain sophomore Sheridan Liggett, however, has come up big for her team.
In wins last week over Park City and Spanish Fork, Liggett contribute in a variety of ways. Against the Miners, she tallied 10 points, six rebounds and two assists while in the rivalry game against the Dons, she chalked up 13 points, four rebounds and four steals before fouling out.
Don’t be surprised if Liggett continues to improve as she plays out her high school basketball career and is a key piece for the Golden Eagles for years to come.