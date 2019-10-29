Creed Thompson
Junior runner
Skyridge
The 2019 cross country season had been a good one for Skyridge junior Creed Thompson, who always found himself near the front of the pack. But he hadn't found a way to overcome other runners who were able to speed past him at the end.
So he changed his strategy for the 6A state boys cross country race at Sugar House Park last week, taking off earlier to try to build a big enough lead that the other runners couldn't catch up -- and it worked.
Thompson finished the course in 15.14.3, seven seconds faster than his closest competitor. His victory helped the Falcons finish third in the team competition.
Eliza Arrington
Junior runner
Lone Peak
When Lone Peak athletic teams get ready to compete, you often can hear them chant: "What time is it? Knight time!" The Lone Peak girls country team -- and specifically junior Eliza Arrington -- finally got their time at last week's 6A state girls cross country meet at Sugar House Park.
There were no surprises this year as the favored Knights dominated the contest with Arrington leading the way. She ended up winning the race, crossing the finish line in a time of 17:55.7 (more than 12 seconds faster than the second place finisher).
Arrington's individual championship along with third, fourth, sixth and 17th place finishes were plenty to give Lone Peak the team title as well.