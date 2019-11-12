Mia Wesley
Senior outside hitter
Mountain View
The Bruin volleyball team had quite a bit of young talent coming in for the 2019 season but every squad relies on a rock-solid veteran for leadership and big performances. Fortunately for Mountain View, they had senior Mia Wesley.
Wesley put together a phenomenal year and had an excellent showing in the 5A state tournament. She was at her best in Saturday's titanic state championship game against No. 1 seed Farmington.
Wesley paced the Bruin offensive attack with 15 kills while also keeping her team focused after a rough second set. Her play sparked Mountain View to the 3-1 win over the Phoenix and its first volleyball title in nearly four decades.
Carsen Manookin
Senior running back
Lehi
The Pioneer football team has established a reputation for being a high-octane passing team that loves to throw the ball a lot. When Lehi went on the road to face No. 1 seed Farmington, however, the Pioneers went old school.
It worked magnificently, thanks in large part to the running of senior Carsen Manookin. He churned out 164 yards on 28 carries and scored the only offensive touchdown of the game for Lehi, allowing the Pioneers to keep the Phoenix offense off the field for long stretches.
Manookin now has 1,280 yards on the ground on 184 carries with 12 touchdowns, while also tallying 326 receiving yards on 26 catches with one TD. Friday's win was the third time this season the senior has rushed for more than 160 yards in a game.