Mackenzie Breiter
Senior forward/midfielder
Mountain View
Coming into last week, it appeared the Bruin girls soccer team was stumbling a little bit. It had finished the regular season with two losses and a tie, then needed a 4-2 penalty shootout win to edge Viewmont in the first round of the 5A playoffs.
But with Mackenzie Breiter leading the charge, Mountain View came roaring back last week. Breiter tallied the only goal of the game as the Bruins stunned top-seed Farmington in the first round, then scored a hat trick in the quarterfinals as Mountain View held off Murray, 3-2, and reached the semifinals.
Breiter had been one of the top scorers for the Bruins all season but has already nearly doubled her regular season tally. She now has nine goals in 2019 and is looking for more as Mountain View hopes to continue its impressive run in the state tournament.
Keegan Nitta
Senior linebacker
Lone Peak
When a team faces tough times, it can respond by getting down or it can respond by bouncing back. That was the situation for Lone Peak last week after it was announced that the Knights would forfeit five wins for playing an ineligible player.
The Knights didn’t led that news diminish their performance and senior Keegan Nitta was one of the leaders. He stepped up to make a pair of big interceptions for Lone Peak during its 17-7 win at Pleasant Grove.
Nitta was just one part of the dominant Lone Peak defense that kept the Vikings to under 100 yards of total offense in the game. This season Nitta has 60 total tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, eight sacks and 12 quarterback hurries.