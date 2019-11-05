Noah Sewell
Senior linebacker/running back
Orem
Injuries have hampered what Tiger star Noah Sewell has been able to do on the gridiron in 2019 -- but he is certainly very capable, as he proved once again in Orem's 21-6 5A second round win at Brighton.
With the Tigers only up 7-3 in the third quarter, Sewell went to work on the ground and scored a 12-yard touchdown to extend the lead. Later in the game, he scooped up a Bengal fumble and took it 50 yards to the end zone for the final TD of the game.
In limited action, Sewell has nearly 400 yards rushing and 8 TDs this year on offense, with 47 tackles, 3 sacks and 2 interceptions on defense. When he is on the top of his game, there is no doubt he is one of the best players in the state.
Heather Hamson
Junior middle blocker
Pleasant Grove
The Viking volleyball team wanted to get a solid performance in its final contest before the start of the 6A state tournament but Bingham is a solid program and an upset could've been huge for the Miners.
The contest on Oct. 30 was intense but thanks to a solid game from Heather Hamson in the middle, Pleasant Grove came away with the 3-1 win. Hamson finished the contest with a team-high 18 kills while tacking on four digs and two blocks.
Hamson is a key presence for the Vikings, since her size and athleticism helps the team offensively and defensively. She has hit .333 for the season with 229 kills, 75 blocks, 27 digs and 8 aces.