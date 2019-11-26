Noah Sewell
Senior running back
Orem
When it came to the biggest reason the Orem Tigers won the 2019 5A state championship, look no farther than 6-foot-2, 250-pound running back Noah Sewell.
Sewell was a beast for the Timpview defense to handle on Friday night. He had 103 yards rushing on 11 carries, including a 47-yard touchdown run that broke a 7-7 tie and ended up being the game winning score.
On defense Sewell was just as ferocious. He was all over the field at Rice-Eccles Stadium, posting 13 tackles (two for loss) and recovered a fumble as the T'Birds were driving on the Orem side of the field.
Sione Moa
Senior running back
Timpview
One of the bright spots for the Timpview in the 5A state championship game, despite the loss to Orem, was Sione Moa.
Moa was half of the T'Birds' dynamic duo at running back with Targhee Lambson. Moa ran for 115 yards, and scored the lone Timpview touchdown -- a 12-yard run after he was put in at quarterback.
On the defensive side of the ball, Moa played well. He intercepted a Micah Fe’a pass on the last play of the first quarter and returned the ball 43 yards to the Orem 23-yard line.
His eight tackles kept Timpview in the ball game until the fourth quarter.