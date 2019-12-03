Taft MitchellSenior guardOrem
It’s not really surprising to anyone that Orem senior Taft Mitchell started the 2019-20 season with a pair of big games, since the Tiger star has already shown he is capable of pouring in the points.
In a 73-72 loss to Maple Mountain in the season opener in the 2019 Utah Valley Tip-Off Classic at the UCCU Center in Orem, Mitchell tallied 28 points including knocking down three 3-pointers. He did even better on the second day, pouring in 32 points in a 73-56 win over Wasatch.
The Tigers play in a very challenging league as Region 7 is loaded with excellent teams. That means Mitchell will need to be at his best night-in and night-out while staying within the team concept to allow the Tigers to reach their potential.
Eva Ongoongotau
Junior forward
Pleasant Grove
With the Vikings starting the season with a pair of games against teams who have had a lot of success in the past, Pleasant Grove appeared to be facing some tough challenges.
But with junior Eva Ongoongotau leading the way, the Vikings proved to be ready. She scored 21 points in a 75-43 win over Mountain View on Nov. 26, then added 18 points in a 63-51 win over Timpview on Nov. 27.
Ongoongotau will be a key piece for new Pleasant Grove head coach Jeanine Reeves to build around as the Vikings set their sights on a big season in 2019-20