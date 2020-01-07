Deegan PalmerJunior wrestlerPayson
During the 5A duals at Mountain View High School last weekend, the Lions showed just how good their wrestling team is this year.
One of the big matches in the final took place at 132 pounds, where Payson junior Deegan Palmer squared off against Parker Frasure of Farmington, a state champion from two seasons ago. In a thrilling bout, Palmer managed to hold on for the 10-8 victory.
Palmer was undefeated during the weekend as the Lions went 6-0 as a team and won the 5A crown at the event. It’s shaping up to be a great Region 8 showdown with Payson and Wasatch battling each other for wrestling supremacy in the classification.
Katy Clark
Senior guard
Provo
The Bulldog girls basketball team has been working to find its stride in 2019-20 and faced a big test from visiting Wasatch in the Region 8 opener last week.
The Wasps pushed the game to overtime but Katy Clark came up huge for Provo, pouring in a game-high 22 points with four rebounds and three steals, helping the Bulldogs emerge with the 66-61 victory.
Clark has led Provo in scoring all season, averaging 13.1 points per game with 28 total rebounds and 10 made 3-pointers. Provo will definitely look to her for a steady presence and consistent leadership throughout league play.