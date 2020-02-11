Hayden Roundy
Senior guard
Payson
The Lion boys basketball team has gone through its ups and downs this season and so having the undefeated league leaders from Springville coming to town last week might have seemed daunting.
But Hayden Roundy proved to be more than ready for the challenge, pouring in 34 points including drilling eight 3-pointers as he sparked Payson to a big 72-68 upset win.
Even though the Lions ended up losing their other two game last week to Springville and Maple Mountain, Roundy still tallied 17 and 26 points respectively, giving him an impressive total of 77 points for the week. He is currently averaging 17 points per game for Payson.
Susan Fano
Junior forward
Westlake
The Thunder rallied after some tough losses with a pair of nice wins and having the presence of Susan Fano down low made a big difference for Westlake.
Fano paced her team with 19 points in the 59-31 win over Corner Canyon, then tacked on nine more as part of a balanced scoring effort during the big 58-48 win over Skyridge. She also grabbed 10 total rebounds in the two games while playing limited minutes due to fouls.
Fano is averaging 13.6 points per game and nearly three rebounds per game for the Thunder this season. She also plays a huge role defensively and will need to be playing well for Westlake to make a deep run in the upcoming 6A state tournament.