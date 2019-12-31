Kael Mikkelsen
Senior forward
Pleasant Grove
As the only returning starter from the outstanding Viking team that made it to the 6A state championship in 2018-19, Pleasant Grove senior Kael Mikkelsen has had to adapt to having a lot more attention.
He's still shown, however, that he is very much capable of being a force on the basketball court. He helped the Vikings win two of their three games last week at the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational in Palm Springs, Calif., including going off for 29 points in a victory over Lincoln, Calif.
Mikkelsen is averaging 14.2 points per game while also playing a big role for Pleasant Grove in getting rebounds, distributing the ball and playing defense.
Megan Jensen
Junior guard
Cedar Valley
It's been a tough start for the Aviator girls basketball team in its inaugural season but Cedar Valley is beginning to see the fruits of their efforts.
After getting a big win at Uintah, the Aviators rolled past Summit Academy and gave Provo a battle before falling at the end. Leading the way for Cedar Valley was junior Megan Jensen, who score 12 points against the Bulldogs and poured in 23 points in the 60-43 victory over the Bears.
Jensen has been a solid performer all year, averaging 7.6 points per game and making six 3-pointers so far. She will need to continue to play well for the Aviators to make more strides in Region 10 action in January.