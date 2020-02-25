Gabe GutierrezSenior guardProvo
The Bulldogs entered last week knowing they had a tough road ahead of them as they had to face a Region 8 foe in the first round on the road, then — if they won — would have to do it again in the second round.
But led by the solid play of Gabe Gutierrez, Provo proved up to the challenge. Gutierrez tallied 15 points in the 48-47 victory at Payson and tipped away a potential Lion game-winner at the buzzer, then put in 19 points as the Bulldogs defeated Maple Mountain, 54-50.
Gutierrez’s scoring, ball-handling and defense have been monumental for Provo all season long and now the Bulldogs get a trip to the Huntsman Center and a matchup with Farmington in the 5A quarterfinals.