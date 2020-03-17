Ryan Harward
Senior outfielder
Provo
It can take a little while for a baseball player to get into the groove and start hitting the ball well at the beginning of a new season. Bulldog senior outfielder Ryan Harward, however, got off to a fast start in 2020.
In the last game on March 10, Harward went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored as part of Provo’s 9-0 win over Carbon.
That was just about what the Bulldogs had come to expect from Harward, since he went 9-for-11 at the plate in the first four games, including three doubles, a triple, two RBI and 11 runs scored.
Hallie Young
Freshman infielder
Pleasant Grove
Every young player has to figure out the transition when they make the jump to the high school level. For some it goes more smoothly than others.
Viking freshman catcher/shortstop Hallie Young seemed to be doing a pretty good job as she went 8-for-12 at the plate during four games last week, including an impressive 4-for-5 showing in a 17-11 win over Orem.
In that game, Young drove in three runs, scored four runs herself and had a double and a triple. Her early-season batting average of .667 is tied for ninth-best in the state, which is an excellent accomplishment for a first-year player.