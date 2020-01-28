Brooke VanceSenior forwardSalem Hills
In order to stay tied atop the Region 8 standings, the Skyhawks had to withstand a pair of close, dramatic games lest week. Without the big-time play of Brooke Vance, it’s unlikely Salem Hills would’ve emerged victorious.
Vance poured in 25 points (more than half of the total for her team) and grabbed nine rebounds in Tuesday’s 49-48 win over Maple Mountain, then tacked on 16 points and five boards in Friday’s 51-49 victory at Wasatch.
The Skyhawk senior is not only crucial with her scoring and rebounding but also is huge with her defense and her leadership. Salem Hills relies heavily on her to come up big and she has found many ways to answer the call.
Noa Gonsalves
Junior guard
Lehi
When Pioneer junior Noa Gonsalves gets that silky-smooth outside shot going, it is a thing of beauty to watch.
During last week’s comfortable 70-50 win over Mountain Ridge, Gonsalves was locked in from beyond the arc, making five of his six attempts from long range on his way to 19 points.
The Lehi star has scored in double-figures in every game this season and is averaging 20.2 points per game. He has knocked down 44 3-pointers and is shooting at a 44% clip from downtown. He is also making 84% of his free throws while adding 82 rebounds, 36 steals and 34 assists for the Pioneers.