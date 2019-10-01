Jordan Ware
Senior running back
Salem Hills
Anyone who plays Springville in football has to be ready for a physical contest with the Red Devils looking to churn out yards and control the clock. That turned out to be exactly what Salem Hills did to beat Springville and stay undefeated.
Leading the way was Jordan Ware, a dangerous rusher who got the tough yards against the Red Devils. He finished the game with 118 yards on just 10 carries with a long run of 41 yards. He also had three receptions for 14 more yards, giving him 132 for the game.
Ware has lead the Skyhawks in rushing this year, gaining 698 yards on 83 carries with seven touchdowns. His ability to find holes and burst through them has opened up options for the Salem Hills offense as it has scored at least 24 points in every game this season.
Emily Garbett
Junior midfielder
Pleasant Grove
Since top goal scorers often draw a lot of attention from opposing defenses, teams always need other players to step up.
That's just what Emily Garbett did for the Vikings in last week's big 2-1 upset win over top-ranked American Fork. Even though the Cavemen got on the board first, Garbett put in one of the two goals that Pleasant Grove needed to come out on top.
Garbett has three goals this season but does a variety of things to organize, distribute and attack. Her play has helped the Vikings make their current late-season surge and still have a shot at winning Region 4.