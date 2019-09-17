Stone Mulitalo
Junior defensive lineman
Skyridge
The Skyridge football team faced a tough challenge to wrap up nonregion play as they went to Orem to take on the talented Tigers. After giving up a fumble for a touchdown and surrendering yards to the Orem offense, the Falcons needed someone to make a play.
That someone turned out to be Stone Mulitalo, who snatched up a Tiger fumble and showed his athleticism as he raced 75 yards for the game-tying touchdown.
He was also a big part of the Skyridge defensive effort that held Orem to just a single offensive touchdown in the entire game. Skyridge will need him to continue to play well as part of the deep, talented Falcon defense as it now heads into the brutal Region 4 portion of the schedule.
Katrina Gardner
Senior keeper
Timpanogos
When Timpanogos hosted rival Timpview earlier in the season, the Thunderbird offense proved to be too much for the Timberwolves as the visitors won, 4-2.
With senior keeper Katrina Gardner in the net and directing things for Timpanogos, the T'Wolves were determined that wouldn't happen in the rematch. Instead Gardner and the Timpanogos defense proved to be unbeatable, stymieing every Timpview attack until the Timberwolves could secure the 1-0 OT win.
Gardner has had a great year for Timpanogos, particularly in the last few games. She hasn't let in a goal (the only goal being one by Lehi after Gardner had subbed out in a 9-1 rout) and has been a big factor in the Timberwolf surge to the top of the Region 7 standings.