Trevon SnoddySenior forwardSkyridge
The talented Skyridge boys basketball team ran into some tough times last week, dropping games to Woods Cross and Fremont before rebounding with a big win over Herriman.
Every team has found it tough to slow Falcon senior Trevon Snoddy, who is one of the top scorers in the state in the early going. He poured in 17 points against the Wildcats, 28 against the Silverwolves and 20 against the Mustangs.
Snoddy is currently averaging 22.8 points per game. His ability to shoot the ball and score in the paint will be a valuable asset for Skyridge for the 2019-20 season as the Falcons set their sights on a big year.
Eliza Bowman
Senior guard
Spanish Fork
The results on the scoreboard haven’t been what the Don girls basketball team hoped in the early going to 2019-20 as it has faced some good competition.
But a bright spot has been the play of Eliza Bowman, who has been a steady performer for Spanish Fork. Last week she tallied 19 points in a loss to Skyline and 21 points in a loss to Riverton.
Bowman will play key roles both as a scorer and as a leader for the Dons as they get going in the preseason and prepare to compete in Region 8 this winter.