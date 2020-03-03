Paul Terry
Senior guard
Springville
The Red Devils faced a trio of opponents with very good guards during last week's 5A state playoffs, which meant there was a lot of pressure on Paul Terry to handle the ball while organizing the Springville offense.
He answered the call, starting with a 21-point, 8-assist outing in a win over Bountiful. He didn't have a great shooting night in a big comeback win over Woods Cross but contributed seven assists, three steals and key leadership as the Red Devils rallied late.
He capped the big week with 12 points, eight assists and three steals while handling the frantic late-game pressure in the 5A title game victory over Timpview. His performance was crucial for Springville to win its second title in four years.
Ally Blackham
Junior guard
Skyridge
With the Falcons facing a size disadvantage in almost every 6A playoff matchup, Skyridge looked to counter by playing with off-the-charts intensity -- and Ally Blackham was the team leader in that category.
In the hard-fought quarterfinal contest against Syracuse, Blackham finished with 19 points and five steals. That included the steal on the final Titan possession that secured the win for the Falcons.
She was also impressive in the semfinal loss to No. 1-seeded Fremont, pouring in 21 points and flying around the court with seemingly endless energy. Her quickness and determination were amazing to watch.