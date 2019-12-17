Jackson Holcombe
Junior guard
Timpanogos
The Timberwolves had a busy week last week, playing three games against Copper Hills, Cedar Valley and Ben Lomond. But Timpanogos was up to the challenge as it got three wins, with Jackson Holcombe playing a big part in the success.
He had solid games in the comfortable wins over Cedar Valley and Ben Lomond, scoring 19 and 17 points. His biggest performance was the 20 points he put up in the exciting, 66-62 overtime win over Copper Hills as he led his team to the win.
Holcombe is currently leading the Timberwolves in scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game while also having 38 rebounds, 23 assists and 15 steals. He'll need to continue to play big for Timpanogos as it gets ready for Region 7 competition.
Kylee Holland
Senior guard
Skyridge
Every basketball player dreams of that night when the ball just feels right and just about every shot is going in. That was the type of night Falcon senior Kylee Holland had last week in a 71-63 home win over Jordan.
Holland has shot the ball well this season and had made 10 3-pointers in the first six games. Against the Beetdiggers, however, she got her stroke going. She made seven of her 11 attempts from beyond the arc, pouring in 25 points to help Skyridge to victory.
She is currently tied for the seventh-most made 3-pointers this year (17). The Falcons will need her to continue to take good shots and knock them down as they get ready for the brutal Region 4 schedule.