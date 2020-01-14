Trey Anderson
Senior guard
Timpanogos
The Timberwolf boys basketball team faced a marathon of high-intensity, high-stakes games last week as Timpanogos took on rivals Timpview, Mountain View and Orem.
Senior Trey Anderson put together consistent performances in all three games, tallying 13 points in the win at Timpview, putting up 14 points with four rebounds in the close loss to Mountain View and going for 15 points, seven assists and four rebounds in the win over Orem.
Anderson is currently second on the team in scoring (13.4 points per game) while also averaging 4.5 assists per game and 4.1 rebounds per game. He will definitely be a key piece for the Timberwolves as they chase their goals this year.
Kinsley Barrington
Senior forward
Timpview
Every girls basketball team needs a player who loves battling for points and rebounds in the paint. That's something that Timpview senior Kinsley Barrington excelled at last week.
She started out by pouring in 24 points and grabbing 14 rebounds against Timpanogos on Tuesday, then came back and upped her scoring to 32 points while pulling down 11 rebounds against Alta on Friday. She ended up shooting 74% from the field in the two contests.
Barrington is averaging 19.7 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per game. The Thunderbirds face some tough region challenges this week so Timpview will need for to stay aggressive while playing smart.