Lily Haskins
Senior forward
Timpview
The Thunderbird girls soccer team tallied nine goals in wins over Mountain Ridge and Lehi -- with an impressive five of them coming from one player.
That player is dynamic forward Lily Haskins, an absolute nightmare for opposing defenses. With her speed, athleticism, foot skills and knack for finding the back of the net, she is incredibly difficult to stop.
Haskins has notched 12 goals in 2019 and will definitely have to be at her best this week as Timpview faces Mountain View and Timpanogos.
Jarret Elmer
Junior quarterback
Salem Hills
The Skyhawks started Region 8 action against rival Payson and quarterback Jarret Elmer had another solid game for Salem Hills.
He was 10-of-16 passing for 150 yards with an interception but four of those passes went for touchdowns as the Skyhawks rolled to the 58-7 win.
Elmer has been a huge asset for Salem Hills as the Skyhawks have started the season 4-0. He is 53-of-97 through the air for 716 yards and nine touchdowns with just the one interception. Salem Hills faces some tough opponents in weeks to come, so it will need Elmer to continue performing at a high level.