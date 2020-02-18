Rachel Oyler
Senior swimmer
Timpview
The Thunderbirds came into the 5A state swimming meet last week determined this would be their year to win the title -- and Rachel Oyler did everything she could to make sure Timpview did indeed get first place.
Oyler won all four of her events: the 50-yard freestyle (23.54) the 100-yard butterfly (56.43), the medley relay (1:47.31) and the 400-yard relay (3:32.09).
She ended up wrapping up her impressive four-year Timpview career having come in first at state an amazing 13 times.
Jacob Finlinson
Junior wrestler
Westlake
The Thunder have been working to build their wrestling program with Jacob Finlinson leading the charge.
Finlinson was going for his third straight state title in the 6A state tournament last week but found himself locked in a titanic struggle against West’s Drew Lang in the 126-pound final. The two dueled to a 4-4 tie at the end of three rounds, forcing an overtime period.
Finlinson was able to turn the tables and get in position to earn the takedown, ending the sudden death period and earning the 6-4 victory.