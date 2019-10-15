5A state girls tennis championship
Sophie Thompson pumps her fist and cries for joy after winning the match that earned her 1st place in the 5A third singles tournament on Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (Michael Schnell, special to the Daily Herald).

Sophie Thompson

Sophomore tennis player

Timpview

Imagine being on a tennis court for nearly three hours, battling a very talented opponent point after point, knowing that a state title was on the line.

That's what Thunderbird sophomore Sophie Thompson experienced Saturday during the 5A state girls tennis tournament as her No. 3 singles final against Woods Cross's Emma Epperson was a marathon.

The two athletes dueled to tiebreakers in each of the first two sets with each winning one. That pushed the match to the deciding third set, which continued to be a battle. Finally, however, Thompson finished off the win, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4, to win the only singles title for Timpview and help the Thunderbirds win the team title for the second-straight year.

Spanish Fork Cedar Valley
Spanish Fork quarterback Kaden Holt (10) attempts to throw during a game against Cedar Valley in Eagle Mountain on Friday, August 23, 2019.

Kaden Holt

Senior quarterback

Spanish Fork

It had been a rough stretch for the young Spanish Fork football team since Region 8 play started as the Dons had lost five straight. Facing rival Payson, Spanish Fork needed a big game to get back in the win column.

Senior Kaden Holt answered the call, making big play as he threw two touchdown passes (covering 17 and 45 yards) and ran for two more (a 31-yarder and a 1-yarder) to lead the Dons to a 26-14 victory over the Lions on Senior Night.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, Holt is now 90-of-182 passing for 1,202 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 224 yards on 64 carries with two touchdowns.

