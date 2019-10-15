Sophie Thompson
Sophomore tennis player
Timpview
Imagine being on a tennis court for nearly three hours, battling a very talented opponent point after point, knowing that a state title was on the line.
That's what Thunderbird sophomore Sophie Thompson experienced Saturday during the 5A state girls tennis tournament as her No. 3 singles final against Woods Cross's Emma Epperson was a marathon.
The two athletes dueled to tiebreakers in each of the first two sets with each winning one. That pushed the match to the deciding third set, which continued to be a battle. Finally, however, Thompson finished off the win, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4, to win the only singles title for Timpview and help the Thunderbirds win the team title for the second-straight year.
Kaden Holt
Senior quarterback
Spanish Fork
It had been a rough stretch for the young Spanish Fork football team since Region 8 play started as the Dons had lost five straight. Facing rival Payson, Spanish Fork needed a big game to get back in the win column.
Senior Kaden Holt answered the call, making big play as he threw two touchdown passes (covering 17 and 45 yards) and ran for two more (a 31-yarder and a 1-yarder) to lead the Dons to a 26-14 victory over the Lions on Senior Night.
Heading into the final week of the regular season, Holt is now 90-of-182 passing for 1,202 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 224 yards on 64 carries with two touchdowns.