Targhee Lambson
Junior running back
Timpview
The Thunderbird defense has been impressive throughout the 2019 season but someone has to get the offense going. In the 5A state semifinal against Lehi on Nov. 14, that person was Targhee Lambson.
The junior running back was a machine in the potent Timpview ground game, churning out an impressive 210 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries as the Thunderbirds pulled away for the 35-7 win.
Lambson now has 1,404 yards rushing this year on 201 carries with 13 touchdowns. Timpview will need him to be at his best when it faces the bruising Orem defense in Friday's 5A championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
Maddux Madsen
Sophomore quarterback
American Fork
What is the best way to counter an opponent who wants to grind out yards and clock while wearing down your defense? Just keep making plays offensively.
That's what Caveman sophomore quarterback Maddux Madsen did in the 37-27 win over East in the 6A semifinals on Nov. 15 as he went 22-for-32 passing for 335 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Madsen is now 248-of-421 for 3,526 yards on the season with 41 touchdowns and 13 picks. He will have to continue to play at a high level for American Fork to have a shot to take down undefeated Corner Canyon in the 6A title game on Friday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.