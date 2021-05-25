Last week Spanish Fork coach Casey Nelson tried to show his players how excited he was for the state tournament by punching the brick wall of the team dugout.
One fractured hand later, the Dons are just three wins from a state title.
If there is a correlation between the two events then Spanish Fork has the same fighting spirit as its coach. The No. 7 seed Dons edged past Region 8 champion and No. 2 seed Salem Hills in a 5-4 victory in the 5A state tournament at Salt Lake Community College's Cate Field on Tuesday.
“I'm just trying not to screw my guys up right now,” Nelson said. “They've got things going. I don't need to motivate them, they know what's at stake. They're doing a good job of staying engaged and finishing games.”
The Skyhawks beat the Dons twice during the Region 8 season by a combined score of 25-8, but Tuesday's Spanish Fork win was all about pitching and defense. Bridger Hall, Mitchell Dalton and Zac Dart held Salem Hills to just three hits, with Dart setting the Skyhawks down in order in the bottom of the seventh to close it out.
“Honestly, it comes down to pitching and defense,” Nelson said. “That's the name of the game and we weren't doing either of those very well in the first part of our league schedule. We're a different club than we were when we played those guys. We had six walks today and I'd like to see that cut down, but how do you defend walks? Double plays. We turned three double plays and that got out out of some big innings.”
Salem Hills manufactured three runs in the bottom of the first with just one hit to take a 3-1 lead. Spanish Fork countered with three runs in the second with RBI from Brady Duvall and Dax Bringhurst for a 4-3 advantage.
Salem Hills tied the game a 4-all in the third on a solo home run by Jarret Elmer and the score stayed that way until the top of the seventh. Duvall bunted his way on and later stole second with two outs. Dart came through with a clutch RBI single and Spanish Fork took a 5-4 lead.
“I was just trying to get a knock for my guys,” Dart said. “I had a lot of confidence up there. I feel like a guy we want up there in that position. I wanted to be up there. That's what I live for.”
Nelson handed the ball to Dart to finish the upset.
“Zac is one of our best competitors we've had in our program for a while,” Nelson said. “He's the guy that wants to ball in that situation. He's backed it up in performance so it was an easy decision.”
Gavin Averett flew out to center field and Dart struck out Stone Cushing and Deven Johnson to end the game.
Spanish Fork (20-10) will play on Wednesday against whoever emerges from the elimination bracket, which will be Orem, Maple Mountain or Salem Hills.
“We picked the hardest part of our schedule to play our worst baseball and it kind of snowballed,” Nelson said. “We started figuring stuff out about the middle of April and the guys have been rolling since then.”
FARMINGTON 2, TIMPANOGOS 1
The Phoenix ended up on top of a pitcher's duel to advance in the tournament and eliminate the Region 7 champions.
Aaron Bornholdt held Timpanogos to just five hits and the Timberwolves scored just once in the fourth inning despite numerous chances to take the lead. Farmington put up two runs in the first inning and Bornholdt made them stand up.
Billy Bird also pitched well for the T-Wolves, who also had a triple from Chaz Crook.
Timpanogos ends the season at 21-8, while Farmington moves to 21-11 and advances to Wednesday's elimination round.