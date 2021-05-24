American Fork's Dalton Smith and Bingham's Justis Reiser both pitched wonderful games on Monday in the Class 6A state tournament at UCCU Ballpark.
Smith got just a little bit more help from his offense.
The Cavemen took a one-run lead into the top of the seventh thanks to a two-out RBI double from No. 9 hitter Dax Newman. Then Smith was picked up by freshman Dax Watts.
Smith had reached his pitch count after striking out the first two batters in the seventh. Watts walked the first two batters he faced but induced Jonathan Hatch to fly out to right field. Newman squeezed the ball into his glove and the Cavemen held on for a 2-1 victory.
“We're a brotherhood,” Smith said. “We're family. We pass the baton because we know the next guy has got it.”
Smith struck out eight and allowed just five hits in 6 2/3 innings. The well-disciplined Bingham hitters made him work for it, though, getting runners on base in five of the seven innings. Reiser was just as good as Smith, striking out six and holding down an American Fork team that hits just under .400 on the season.
“We knew we were in for a tough game,” American Fork coach Jarod Ingersoll said. “That Reiser kid is legit. We hit a lot of balls hard at guys. I'm really proud of the way they persevered and the way they stayed tough. Bingham had base runners in a lot of the innings but we found ways to just do enough to get out of it. I was proud of our heart.
No. 1 seed American Fork finally broke a scoreless tie in the fifth. Newman – who had three of the Cavemen's six hits – singled to open the inning and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ryder Robinson. Fisher Ingersoll hit a hard ground ball to second and reached on an error, allowing Newman to scamper home for a 1-0 lead.
Smith got into trouble in the top of the sixth. An error, a hit batsman and a walk loaded the bases. Smith worked a full count to Reiser but walked him and the Miners tied the game at 1-all with two outs. Smith got Kason Brooksby to hit a towering pop up to second base to end the inning.
“I just needed to make sure to stay with my approach and attack the zone,” Smith said. “I tried to get ahead and trust my defense, because my defense is absolutely amazing.”
Spencer Clegg opened the bottom of the sixth with a double and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Easton Welling. With two outs, Newman came through in the clutch with an RBI double into the gap in left-center for a 2-1 lead. Smith and Watts teamed up to stymie Bingham in the seventh for the win.
“Anytime in a game against a good team like Bingham you have to limit freebies,” Jarod Ingersoll said. “We had to pitch around some situations and I thought we did a good job of that.”
American Fork (26-1) will play No. 5 Riverton (20-7) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Silverwolves topped Layton 5-0 on Monday.