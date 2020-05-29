A Caveman in motion is always a good thing in baseball.
American Fork started slowly against Jordan, rallied to take the lead but couldn’t hold on in a 9-8 loss on Friday in the first game of the 6A Last Chance Tournament.
Trailing 7-1 after three innings, the Cavemen finally started to get runners on base and eased out to an 8-7 lead in the fifth.
“We put a little pressure on and we were able to get a few runs across,” American Fork coach Jarod Ingersoll said. “We’ve just got to put a seven inning effort on all that and not wait until the third or fourth inning before we finally get something going.”
American Fork scored five runs in the fourth to get back into the game and tied the score at 7-7 in the fifth when Brady Larsen came home on a throwing error charged to Jordan catcher Nate Hansen. A wild pitch sent Bryce McAllister across the plate for an 8-7 Caveman advantage.
American Fork got out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth on a slick 6-4-3 inning-ending double play and carried that 8-7 lead into the top of the seventh.
Payton Yack – who wore out American Fork pitching with four hits – smashed a run-scoring triple for Jordan to tie the game at 8. A sacrifice fly by Ricky Medina gave the Beetdiggers a 9-8 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.
The Cavemen got the tying run on board with two outs and Peyton Wilson smashed a hard liner to center, but Jordan’s Micah Ashman made a nice sliding catch to end the game.
“Early in the ball game we were a little tentative,” Ingersoll said. “We were trying to feel our way out. That comes with time and experience and we haven’t had a lot of time together. Credit them (Jordan). They did some good things to keep us at bay.”
Ingersoll said he was pleased his seniors got a chance to play again for the first time since the season was shut down due to the coronavirus.
“It’s just been a weird time but for us to get back here to some normalcy is an important thing for them,” he said. “Overall this is a positive thing. These kids deserve a chance, especially the seniors, and the seniors did some good things today.”
One of those seniors is center fielder Jack Walker, whose RBI single in the third got American Fork on the board and helped get the rally started.
“We found out last week we were going to play and we were really excited,” he said. “There was always hope but we didn’t think it was guaranteed or anything. We just needed momentum today to keep it going. We started slow, but if we can just keep our energy up the whole game, we’ll be OK.”
Walker said what he missed the most during the past two months was playing with his teammates.
“We’re so close,” he said. “There are no cliques or anything. We’re all just friends and it was just fun to get out here one last time.”
Pool play for the 6A and 5A Last Chance Tournaments continue through Saturday.