In baseball, a well-hit home run is often called a "no-doubter."
American Fork turned the 2021 season into a no-doubter, shutting out Pleasant Grove 8-0 at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Saturday to win the best-of-three series 2-0. With the win, the Cavemen claimed the Class 6A state title and finished with an overall record of 30-1, their only loss a 5-4 decision to the Vikings on May 7.
"We wanted to leave no doubt today and that's what we did," American Fork's Fisher Ingersoll said. "It was awesome to come here with my teammates and get a great team win."
Ingersoll did his part, blasting home runs on his first two at-bats to get the Cavemen off to a fantastic start on Saturday. His father, AF head coach Jarod Ingersoll, was there in the third base coaching box to greet his son as he rounded third each time.
"Not a lot of people get to do that, to spend that moment with your coach and your dad," Fisher Ingersoll said. "It's awesome the way he pushes me and the whole team."
When asked what his father was thinking when he hit those two home runs, Fisher Ingersoll said, "He's probably thinking, 'he got lucky.'"
"Mark it down," Jarod Ingersoll said with laugh. "My wife thinks I don't tell him about all the great things he does enough. I try to deflect praise off of him. But he was awesome for us today and I'm really proud of him."
Fisher Ingersoll's first home run in the bottom of the first easily cleared the wall in left field and gave American Fork a 1-0 lead. His two-run shot to left in the second made the score 6-0 after two.
He said the second home run was his favorite "because it went farther."
Caveman starter Kaden Carpenter didn't need much run support because he was very effective on Saturday in keeping Pleasant Grove from getting its offense going. Carpenter pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just five hits and striking out eight.
"Kaden is a great baseball player and he's got a bright future," Jarod Ingersoll said. "He just got up there and was solid for us. When I saw him on the bus before the game I knew he was locked in."
Leading 8-0 in the fifth inning, American Fork flirted with ending things early by the 10-run rule but the game went the full seven. Carpenter struck out two hitters in the top of the seventh and got a fly ball for the final out of the game. Catcher Josh Reyes tackled him to the ground in celebration and they were soon joined by the rest of the team in a big dogpile on the mound.
Easton Whittaker and Ryder Robinson each drove in a pair of runs in support of Ingersoll, who had three RBI.
"I was really happy with the way the kids approached the game every day," Jarod Ingersoll said. "I'm super proud of each on of those kids and the effort they gave us every day. Every game we had this year we had different guys stepping up in different moments. Our lineup was deep and talented. Our record was 30-1 and that's pretty remarkable, considering some of the teams we played."
The 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic but American Fork won the eight-team Last Chance 6A Tournament in March.
"Last year we were fortunate enough to get the tournament in," Carpenter said. "We finally got a real one. A lot of people were doubting us, that we didn't deserve it (the state title) last year. We just proved 'em wrong with that record."
Pleasant Grove coach Darrin Henry simply saluted the American Fork team.
"Hats off to that club, they're great," Henry said. "We battled our butts off all year and did the best we could. Sometimes you don't get first like you think you will. Everyone has dreams of getting to the top. But we got to play on the last day here. We had 26 wins (26-6). That's a lot of wins. We had a 19-game winning streak and did a lot of positive things. I'm really proud of them."
Saturday was American Fork's 10th state baseball title, adding to championships won in 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1980, 1984, 1985, 2012 and 2016.