It can be a pretty thin margin in high school baseball between having a dominant performance and being in trouble.
Consider the position American Fork was in against Riverton during Friday’s Last Chance Tournament semifinal contest at American Fork:
With a slim, one-run lead, the Cavemen saw the Silverwolves load the bases in the top of the third inning, then load the bases with no outs in the top of the fourth inning. If Riverton had managed a few key hits, the Silverwolves could’ve built a solid lead and really put the pressure on American Fork.
But the Caveman defense stood tall, allowing no runs in the third and then getting out of the jam in the fourth by giving up just one run as American Fork turned a big double play and struck out the final Riverton batter.
That sparked two straight big innings for the Cavemen as they erupted to get the 12-2 victory over the Silverwolves in six innings.
“We’ve been playing pretty good defense,” American Fork head coach Jarod Ingersoll said. “We’ve given up a few things we shouldn’t have during the tournament but we trust our defense. They’ve done a great job of turning double plays and out pitchers have done a good job getting grounders. When we got in those tough situations, we’ve buckled down and stayed tough.”
Caveman senior Jack Walker said the key in those intense defensive moments is to believe in the guys around you.
“We trust our pitcher,” Walker said. “We also trust each other. Momentum is big for us, so when we get it we try to build and never let off the gas.”
American Fork broke open the 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Cavemen used patient at-bats and timely hitting to tack on five runs.
“Their pitchers did a good job but I thought we were disciplined at the plate,” Ingersoll said. “We were able to draw some walks, which allowed us to create some traffic and runners in motion on the bases. We kept the ball out of the air like we wanted to.”
The big play in the fourth was a two-run home run by Brady Larsen, a blast that cleared the fence in right-center field.
American Fork kept the momentum going in the fifth, turning another double play to end Riverton’s half of the frame and then putting up four more runs.
The Silverwolves tried to start a comeback in the sixth as they got one run back, but the Cavemen proceeded to shut the door by tallying two runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game on the 10-run rule.
The win means American Fork moves on the the 6A championship game in the tournament without a loss and Walker said he’s thrilled to be in this position.
“It’s exciting but now we’ve got to finish,” he said. “We want to do the job in the first game. We don’t want to waste a game just because we know the other team has to beat us twice.”
Ingersoll said he’s pleased that the seniors like Walker have been able to play at a high level.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Walker was always begging to come hit, to put in the work,” Ingersoll said. “He came up with some big hits today for us. We’re really going to miss him.”
Walker said that during the long months when they couldn’t play baseball he didn’t know how things would play out.
“This tournament kind of came out of nowhere,” Walker said. “It shocked most of us. But we had kept working so we were ready for this.”
He said the key for the Cavemen in the championship is to enjoy the moment.
“We need to get excited,” Walker said. “This is our last day, especially for the seniors. We need to give everything we have and get it done.”
The 6A title game of the Last Chance Tournament is scheduled to take place at Nelson Field in Spanish Fork at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.