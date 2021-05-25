Gray hairs won’t be showing up on Lone Peak head baseball coach Jeremy Berg’s clean-shaven head in the near future, but as for the beard, a few may have been added during Tuesday’s intense 8-6 win over Skyridge.
Such is the case for coaches when you almost blow a 4-run lead heading into the final inning with the Falcons having no plans of going away quietly.
Yes, leading 8-4, the Knights just about blew it, giving up several walks and single-base hits, until finding themselves clinging to an 8-6 lead with the bases-loaded and no outs.
“It’s definitely not the situation we wanted to be in,” Berg said. “But that’s what you get from a team as talented as Skyridge. Fortunately we had a guy like Luke Romney, who has the perfect demeanor to finish a thing off like that.”
Indeed, Romney helped force the Falcons into three straight fly ball outs to right field to get Lone Peak out of its hairy situation with his somewhat carefree and positive approach.
“He’s just a guy who doesn’t get down and rolls with it,” Berg said. “I did a lot of crazy things in that final inning with pitching matchups, but finally got it right staying with Luke there.”
Romney wasn’t perfect, however.
His first batter he faced laced a single to score both the runs scored in the inning before issuing a walk to again load the bases.
“Oh no, it wasn’t clean, but fortunately I have some great guys behind me to back me up, and we got out of it,” Romney said. “It was all about just throwing strikes and trusting the defense behind me. That’s all it was.”
Also fortunate for the Knights were the eight runs scored prior to the seventh inning, which allowed room for a lot of subsequent error.
Leading off the scoring was Brock Packer, scoring a 2 RBI double in the bottom of the second, which was followed up with an RBI single off the bat of Chris Billings to give the Knights an early 3-1 lead.
Skyridge battled back to tie things at 3-3 in the top of the third, courtesy of a towering 2-run homerun from McKade Sampson. From there, Packer again scored an RBI hit in the bottom half of the third to take back the lead at 4-3 before consecutive RBI hits from Berk Barnes and Gage Easton helped extend the lead to 8-4 entering the seventh.
Altogether the Knights strung together 14 hits on the day, which proved vital in taking the win.
“They threw some good arms at us, but we’re a tough and resilient lineup,” Berg said. “All year we’ve had a good approach from the plate and we did well keeping the pressure on all game and fortunately scoring eight runs.”
With the win, Lone Peak advances in the double-elimination tournament after taking a tough 9-4 loss to Jordan on Monday.
“It feels great to bounce back like this, and probably even more so going up against a team like Skyridge,” Berg said. “We’re obviously close rivals and a lot of the kids grew up together and have been battling against one another for a while, so that makes it really fun.”
The Knights will face Jordan again after the Beetdiggers fell to Pleasant Grove, 6-1, on Tuesday. Lone Peak and Jordan will square off in another elimination game at UVU on Wednesday at 11 a.m.