After making a run to the 6A state title game in 2019 and returning a lot of players, the Lone Peak baseball team knew the expectations would be sky-high this spring.
But Tuesday’s season-opener against Spanish Fork in Highland was going to be the first chance for the Knights to see exactly how things might come together.
Consider the first test passed with flying colors.
The Knights rallied from a first-inning deficit, made key defensive plays to limit the Dons’ scoring and hit the ball hard on their way to a 13-3 victory over Spanish Fork in five innings.
“The coaches have been telling us that they know the expectations but that we haven’t earned anything yet,” Lone Peak senior outfielder Trey Gambill said. “People are going to give us their best so we have to show we are better than that.”
Knight assistant coach Rick Christensen said he liked how the Lone Peak players approached the game.
“We come out relaxed and hit a lot of balls hard,” Christensen said. “That was good news for our first game.”
There were a couple of key moments for the Knights with the first sequence coming in the first inning.
Spanish Fork started at bat and with the aid of some walks. loaded the bases. But the Dons were only able to tally a single run on a sacrifice fly before Lone Peak got out of the inning.
“We got a lead, which is good,” Spanish Fork head coach Casey Nelson said. “But we didn’t do a good job extending that lead. That was a win for them. They did a good job minimizing our scoring.”
The Knights came up to bat already down 1-0 — but that didn’t last long.
Gambill said his goal was to get a boost for his team when stepped in as the leadoff hitter for Lone Peak.
“We had struggled a little with the walks and I knew we needed a little more energy,” Gambill said. “I had a good at-bat and got a good pitch that went out. That got our energy going and we rolled after that.”
Gambill’s leadoff homer sparked a four-run first inning for the home team, allowing the Knights to play more relaxed since they had the advantage.
Lone Peak extended the advantage with a pair of runs in the second inning and another in the fourth, while Spanish Fork simply couldn’t find a way to get its offense rolling.
“This game is reflective of how we have been offensively,” Nelson said. “In a 3-2 loss to Copper Hills, we stranded eight runners. In our win over Bingham, we left seven guys on base. Today we left eight guys on base. It’s like we are waiting for someone to get the big hit and let everyone else relax. But we’re missing that hit right now.”
The Dons did appear poised to rally in the top of the fifth as Spanish Fork right fielder Easton Romero hammered the ball over the fence in center field for a two-run home run to narrow the gap.
The next two Don batters also got on base with only one out — but Lone Peak snuffed out the spurt by turning a 4-3 double play.
“The momentum was shifting to them a little,” Gambill said. “There really isn’t anything bigger than turning a double play. We came back to the dugout pumped up and we capitalized on that energy.”
The Knights came back with six runs on six hits in the bottom of the frame to end the game early on the 10-run rule.
Christensen said the signs from the first game were promising but now it is about maintaining that level of play.
“We started talking to them about things in the fall and we were interested to see how they responded,” Christensen said. “Just about everyone are seniors, so this is their time.”
Gambill said he doesn’t want anyone on the team to get cocky.
“We can’t relax, can’t sit back,” the Knight senior said. “We’ve got to get better. Every day is an opportunity to improve.”
On the other side, Nelson hopes Spanish Fork can get its offense on track.
“We need to figure out what the issue is,” Nelson said. “It might just be guys trying too hard. But we did see toughness and grittiness out there.”
Lone Peak (1-0) next hosts Jordan on March 17 at 3:30 p.m., while Spanish Fork (1-2) heads to St. George this weekend for a tournament that begins with a matchup with Dixie on Friday at 7:30 p.m.