How hard is it to get right back into high school baseball after two-and-a-half months with no practicing?
The reality is that most of the baseball teams competing in the Last Chance Tournament really don't care.
There have been moments where the rust has been evident with miscues on the bases, struggles on the mound and errors in the field. For the most part, however, the athletes proved they were ready to play.
That was particularly the case for Salem Hills and Maple Mountain, both of which won all three of their Class 5A pool-play contests on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Skyhawks proved to be slightly more dominant as they scored 26 runs and only allowed their opponents to score twice in wins over Springville (7-0), Mountain View (15-2) and Provo (4-0).
The Golden Eagles hammered Cottonwood (13-0) and Orem (13-2) before facing a tough test against Timpanogos but were able to emerge with the hard-fought 4-3 victory.
Those successes resulted in Salem Hills and Maple Mountain both earning the No. 1-seeds from their respective pools.
They will face the winners of Monday's play-in games as the Skyhawks will host either No. 4-seed Orem or No. 5-seed Lehi, while the Golden Eagles will face either No. 4-seed Mountain View or No. 5-seed Springville in Spanish Fork.
The winners of those games will face the winners of the matchups between the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. On Salem Hills' side of the bracket, Spanish Fork and Cottonwood will be playing while on Maple Mountain's side, Timpanogos and Provo will be playing.
In the Class 6A competition, Lone Peak wasn't able to match the undefeated showings of the Skyhawks and Golden Eagles but still earned a No. 1 seed as the Knights beat Copper Hills (5-4) and Syracuse (2-1) before falling to Pleasant Grove (6-0). The Knights will play No. 4-seed Riverton at Lone Peak in the next round.
The Vikings ended up 1-2 in their pool (with loses to Copper Hills and Syracuse) and will meet the other No. 1 seed, Bingham, in the first round of the bracket portion of the tournament.
In the other pool, American Fork also finished 1-2, defeating Riverton (9-4) but falling to Jordan (9-8) and Bingham (9-3). The Cavemen got a No. 3 seed in the eight-team contest and will next meet Copper Hills.
Both the Class 5A and Class 6A events are double-elimination tournaments, meaning that after the play-in games, every team will have to lose two games to be knocked out.
This upcoming week will feature the 5A play-in games on Monday, the 6A first round and first elimination round on Tuesday, then the 5A first round and first elimination round on Wednesday.
Play will proceed throughout the week until a champion is decided on Saturday.
Venues for the 6A tournament will be Lone Peak, American Fork and Pleasant Grove, while venues for the 5A tournament will be Timpanogos, Salem Hills and Maple Mountain.
For complete details, go to http://upgbaseball.com/baseball/last-chance.