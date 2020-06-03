As part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, baseball players at the Last Chance Tournament have their temperatures taken before every game.
Someone should've taken a thermometer reading of the Maple Mountain bats in the first inning of Wednesday's game in Spanish Fork against Springville.
The Golden Eagles got five hits from their first six batters, blasting two singles, two doubles and two triples as they exploded for four quick runs.
The Red Devils finally managed to cool down the Maple Mountain offense and kept fighting back, but the Golden Eagles manufactured enough runs to get the 8-5 win and stay undefeated in the tournament.
"We came out and got a good lead in the first," Maple Mountain designated hitter Kason Winward said. "It's always good to get a lead and jump on them. We grabbed the momentum and kept it throughout the game. We took our foot off the gas a little bit in the middle of the game but stuck with it and didn't let them come back."
Golden Eagle head coach Gary Miner sensed that the early success and the summer heat resulted in some lack of concentration for his squad at times.
"It's hot out here and we're not used to that in our regular season," Miner said. "It makes finding the right mental focus difficult. It was a roller coaster. We had a little bit of casualness and made a couple of mistakes."
The Red Devils didn't fold after the early onslaught, coming back with three runs on three hits in the top of the third to narrow the gap.
"After going down four runs, it was big to come back and give ourselves a chance," Springville head coach Brad Paulsen said. "We had some mistakes and they were able to execute."
Maple Mountain answered with two runs in the bottom of the third, but the Red Devils plated two runs of their own in the top of the fifth.
The Golden Eagles were finally able to gain some separation when they got a pair of key sacrifice-fly RBI, one in the bottom of the fifth and one in the bottom of the sixth.
"Credit our guys for continuing to manufacture runs," Miner said. "We needed to put the ball in play to the outfield to score a run and we did that a couple of times."
Springville finally ran out of time to make one more push and Maple Mountain secured the win.
"They came to play," Miner said. "They were able to come out and keep it close."
The Golden Eagles improve to 4-0 in the tournament and Winward said he's been impressed with how things have come together.
"It's awesome how we've been able to come out and play well," Winward said. "I didn't know what to expect but we've been working well as a team, as if we didn't miss a beat."
Maple Mountain advances to face Provo at Maple Mountain Thursday at 1 p.m.
"We're just happy to play," Miner said. "We're approaching this just as we are still playing baseball. We're grateful for that. These boys worked during the last two month but the reward kept getting pushed back. It's finally here and we're grateful to be playing."
Springville faced Timpanogos in an elimination game Wednesday evening but Paulsen said the biggest thing was getting this experience.
"We've just kept grinding," Poulsen said. "It's definitely positive. Seven of our nine seniors have been able to play and it also gives us something to build on with our younger guys."