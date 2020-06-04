Baseball coaches spend a lot of time in practice stressing situational baseball.
Both Maple Mountain and Provo were in a lot of “situations” in the second round of the 5A Last Chance Baseball Tournament on Thursday – the Golden Eagles stranded eight base runners and the Bulldogs left 10 on the bags – but it was Maple Mountain that made the best of their opportunities and pulled away for an 8-0 victory.
The Golden Eagles move into Friday’s semifinals against Salem Hills, which rallied for a 9-7 nine-inning victory against Cottonwood on Thursday. The Skyhawks and Maple Mountain will meet on Friday at 1 p.m. in Salem.
Four Golden Eagle pitchers – Cooper Littledike, Zach Johnson, Wally Averett and Zac Walker – held Provo to just two hits. But they also allowed seven walks, hit three batters and another Bulldog reached on an error.
Those additional baserunners put Maple Mountain in a lot of difficult “situations.”
“It’s just about throwing strikes, for heaven’s sake,” Maple Mountain coach Gary Miner said. “We talk all the time about the difference between getting beat and losing. You can’t overthink things. We’re not in mid-season form but we just needed to pitch to contact.”
Maple Mountain’s Nolan Bird opened the game with a double then came home on Tyler Nelson’s double two batters later. The Golden Eagles added two more runs on RBI singles from Littledike and Kason Winward for an early 3-0 lead.
Provo, meanwhile, was having some pitching issues due to injury. Bulldogs coach Lance Moore was forced to put five different pitchers on the mound in the first three innings. Still, Provo kept the home team off the board after that first inning outburst.
“For three or four innings, Provo did the same thing to us, with us leaving guys on base,” Miner said. “It’s part of the process.”
Provo loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth and All-State shortstop Walker Moore came to the plate. Averett caught Moore looking on a full count for a called third strike to keep the Bulldogs at zero.
Maple Mountain finally broke through in the sixth, batting around and plating five more runs. Cole Rollins smashed a two-run triple as the Golden Eagles extended their lead.
“I started off well with my first hit, a ground rule double,” Rollins said. “That changed my mental focus at the plate. I was seeing what the pitcher was throwing. He threw me two curveballs and when he shook off the catcher on the next pitch I knew he was throwing me another curve.”
Miner said the Last Chance Tournament has been a remarkable experience so far for and his team and especially his three seniors.
“The mere fact that it’s a tournament changes our mental focus,” Miner said. “We come in with a purpose and a target. If it’s summer league, there’s not a lot of momentum and it becomes very instructional. When you play tournament baseball, you have a really nice goal right in front of you. The guys are invested and emotional. Our boys have been committed and dedicated since March 14. They’ve not checked out and kept their head in the game.”
Rollins finished with a double, a triple and two RBI. Bird had two hits and also scored a pair of runs and Nelson ended up with two hits, a double and two RBI.
Later in the day, Provo was eliminated from the tournament with a 4-3 loss to Spanish Fork. Connor Sheriff broke a 3-3 tie with a solo home run and Blair Nielson struck out the side in the seventh to preserve the victory.
Spanish Fork will face Timpanogos in another elimination game on Friday at 1 p.m. The T-Wolves eliminated Cottonwood on Thursday 8-3.
The 6A Last Chance Tournament will also compete on Friday.