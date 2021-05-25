The Orem baseball team is a monument to perseverance.
The Tigers – the No. 13 seed in the Class 5A tournament – struggled in the summer but coach Carl Hermanson still believed.
Hermanson's belief in his squad has been rewarded in the most important time of the season.
Orem knocked off No. 6 seed Maple Mountain 6-5 on Tuesday at Salt Lake Community College's Cate Field to move to continue its improbable playoff run.
“It goes back a long way,” Hermanson said. “If you look back in the summer, we lost like 13 games in a row. We were terrible in the summer. I came home and told my wife we were getting beat up every game but these guys never quit. I could tell we were going to be a good team.”
On Tuesday the Tigers jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, the big blow a three-run double from Hayden Hixson in the first inning. Maple Mountain scored three in the third to cut the deficit to 5-3. In the fourth, Nolan Bird tripled in a run and appeared to tie the game at 5 when he continued running and slid in safely at home. But officials ruled he had removed his helmet after reaching third base and he was called out, keeping Orem in top 5-4.
Orem scored on an error to go up 6-4 but Maple Mountain rallied when Bird stole third and came home on a wild pitch to cut the lead to one at 6-5 in the sixth.
The Tigers might have added to the lead in the top of the seventh but a brilliant throw from Golden Eagles left fielder Benji Horsley cut down an Orem runner at the plate.
Maple Mountain loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh against Easton Davies but the Tiger freshman struck out Tyler Nelson and got Jackson Hollinghaus to fly out to right field to end the game.
“Where we were seeded, that's where we were,” Hermanson said. “We didn't play great at the end of the year. We lost a couple of close ones but we knew that once we got going we were going to be a tough out. We've got great pitching and we keep playing.”
Sawyer Slade and Cameron Humphries had two hits apiece for Orem (21-10), which will play the Maple Mountain-Olympus winner on Wednesday. A win would advance the Tigers to the best-of-three series for a chance at their first baseball state title since 1997.