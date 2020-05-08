Editor’s note: Since being part of a high school sports team isn’t just about competing in scheduled events, the Daily Herald is going behind the scenes and telling a little bit of the stories of our 2020 spring athletic squads here in Utah Valley. To do that, we are having team captains describe their teams, talk about favorite experiences and relate lessons learned.
Like many high school senior athletes, Lehi’s Braxton Holland is going to have to work hard to sell himself and his skills.
Holland is a baseball player who excels at shortstop and also pitches. The cancellation of the high school spring sports season due to the coronavirus robbed Holland of the opportunity to display his abilities for prospective college coaches.
Right now, he’s working for his father’s construction company, keeping strong and fit as a framer and earning money to fund a future mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Holland works out when he can. He’s also planning to produce a video tape of his baseball abilities to send to Dixie State.
His main message?
“I would tell them that I am super committed,” Holland said. “I don’t miss practice and I am a hard worker.”
As a junior, Holland hit .321 with an on-base percentage of .424. He finished with 10 RBI, 20 runs scored and seven doubles while playing third base and shortstop. The Pioneers finished 18-9 overall and 9-3 in Region 7, reaching the quarterfinals of the Class 5A tournament. Lehi graduated 10 seniors and Holland was one of the few returners with experience.
“Braxton is a gamer,” Lehi head coach Jason Ingersoll said. “He’s a very competitive player who plays the game the right way. He’s a great leader who leads by his play and how hard he worked. The Lehi baseball program is going to miss him. We wish him well and to the rest of the senior class, good luck and we love you.”
Holland said the prospects for the 2020 team were encouraging.
“We were hoping we could win region and go to state,” he said. “We were looking good and it was going to be a fun year. We still talk and try to get together to take some swings. It’s fun to get together. Everybody had each other’s backs. We were there for each other.”
Holland said he misses the camaraderie of his teammates and team activities, like getting together for a bonfire and roasting marshmallows.
“I also love the feeling of being on the field with friends, having the boys be there with me,” he said.
Holland said he would continue to pursue his dreams and probably study business management when he returns from his mission. Losing out on his senior year of baseball is never far from his mind.
“It’s been hard,” Holland admitted. “The way I’ve been dealing with it is pretty much just getting out and doing other things. That’s really helped. Our coaches have been telling us to keep our heads up.”