Editor’s note: Since being part of a high school sports team isn’t just about competing in scheduled events, the Daily Herald is going behind the scenes and telling a little bit of the stories of our 2020 spring athletic squads here in Utah Valley. To do that, we are having team captains describe their teams, talk about favorite experiences and relate lessons learned.
It was supposed to be a season of reaching elite potential and putting together great on-field performances for the Maple Mountain baseball team.
Instead, according to Golden Eagle senior captains Christian Bainter and Orlando “Bo” Corona, it has been about overcoming unique challenges and learning hard lessons as they have faced a season cut short by efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Coach Gary Miner talks about how there are things inside the white lines and things outside the white lines,” Corona said. “That means that when you are in a baseball game, you focus on the things inside the white lines. When you are outside of the white lines, we talk about keeping grades up and being a good person. You want to be someone who has good character all around and that’s something I’m going to try to keep going on throughout my whole life.”
Bainter talked about how he has started valuing what he has more.
“I’ve learned to not take things for granted,” Bainter said. “This was supposed to be the big year for the seniors, a chance to get their names out there. But things can be taken from you like that. You’ve got to go 100% all the time and leave it all out there constantly.”
Both captains believed Maple Mountain was in position to make a lot of noise in Class 5A.
“We have a pretty young team with just a few seniors,” Bainter said. “I think we had a lot of potential. We saw a little of it last year when we went pretty deep at state. I thought for sure this year we could even win a title. We were a good hitting team.”
One of the reasons for that confidence was the fact that the guys knew each other well.
“We’ve played with each other for a lot of years and that has brought us closer and closer together,” Bainter said. “It’s made practices and games that much more fun. There is a lot of energy and it’s a great environment to be in.”
The friendship made every aspect of the season something to which the Golden Eagles looked forward.
“I’m going to remember the bus rides,” Corona said. “This team is so much fun to be around. I really enjoy being around these guys, just hanging out and talking. I remember last year when we lost our last game of the season. We were down but came back. That was one of my favorite moments because you could see that fire for the next year and I was really excited about that.”
The team has tried to stay active and motivated so they would be ready if the season resumed.
“It’s important to keep our arms ready but it’s also important to stay up on school work,” Bainter said. “You can’t fall behind on your grades. That’s not going to do anything for you. We’ve got good guys on the team who put school before athletics, which is good.”
But both admitted it has been tough in this time of limited options.
“I try to play as much as possible but you can’t do it very much,” Corona said. “Doing it by yourself is not nearly as fun or as competitive. It’s kind of been a struggle because I’ve just been trying to keep myself occupied with a part-time job. It’s tough to find the will to keep going sometimes with the crazy events right now.”
The Maple Mountain coaches credited the two captains for doing a great job, not just this season but throughout their careers, as examples of hard work and dedication.
“Christian Bainter and Orlando (Bo) Corona have both been three-year varsity guys for us,” Maple Mountain baseball coach Daniel Lopez said. “They have battled adversity off the field and injuries on the field. They haven’t had that stop them in showing up everyday with a positive attitude and leaving it all out the field. They push their teammates every day to challenge themselves and get better not just as baseball players but as individuals.”