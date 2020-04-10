Timpanogos shortstop Davis Kirby got to his senior year the hard way.
He played through a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder during his junior season, still managing to start 29 games. Davis had surgery last summer and missed fall ball as well. He felt he was just starting come around when concerns over the COVID-19 virus forced the postponement of the high school baseball season.
“You just try to stay ready for the season,” Kirby said. “We don’t know if we’re ever going to get the chance to play. Right now, I just try to look at things that make me happy. I’m preparing for my church mission. Without baseball I’m spending a lot of time with my family.
“I’ve played my whole life. I thought we were going to have a pretty good season. We lost a lot of seniors but we have guys that work really hard. We were hoping for another good run to the state championship.”
Davis was a part-time regular at shortstop his freshman season and started the next three years.
“He is a very steady player,” Timpanogos coach Kim Nelson said. “He’s a coach on the field. He spent eight months working very hard after his shoulder surgery to prepare for the season. He’s a great young man with a work ethic you would find hard to match.”
Kirby hit .388 his sophomore season but the shoulder issue caused him problems at the plate the following year, when he hit .250. He still managed a fielding percentage of .893 (75 chances, eight errors) and stole seven bases.
He worked diligently over the summer and fall to recover from the surgery.
“I did a lot of physical therapy,” Kirby said. “Then I did some things on my own to strengthen my shoulder and get my throwing motion back. Even at the beginning of the season I was a little nervous to throw.”
When the season was initially postponed, Kirby and his fellow seniors took charge by setting up small groups of players to continue working out. Now Kirby works out with his 20-year-old brother, Hunter, to keep sharp in case the opportunity to play returns.
Kirby said he and his teammates were close and enjoyed many activities together. One of those activities was a “Chocolate Milk Date,” where one player would ask a girl to join him for chocolate milk and the whole team would show up.
“It was a simple thing but we always had a good time,” he said.
Kirby is scheduled to leave for his mission to Raleigh, North Carolina, on June 16. While prospective missionaries have the option of delaying their call for a year due to the coronavirus, Kirby said he thinks he will probably go out as scheduled.
“It’s been tough,” he said. “We were hoping for a good season. We’ve worked hard. I wanted to get myself out there for college scouts to see. I’ve always dreamed of playing at the next level, so maybe I’ll try to walk-on somewhere after coming home from my mission.”
Kirby said he stays in touch with his teammates as well as he can.
“We have a lot of guys on the team that were in their first year of varsity,” he said. “I feel like we came together well. We had a good bond. I’ve always been taught by my parents to be a leader and help others around me. I just tried to make sure everyone is doing their part and that we’re pushing together.”