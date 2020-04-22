Editor’s note: Since being part of a high school sports team isn’t just about competing in scheduled events, the Daily Herald is going behind the scenes and telling a little bit of the stories of our 2020 spring athletic squads here in Utah Valley. To do that, we are having team captains describe their teams, talk about favorite experiences and relate lessons learned.
Pleasant Grove’s Kreed Trane already had his state championship moment.
As a junior, Trane was called upon to pitch the final 4 2/3 innings of the Class 6A baseball title game against Lone Peak. He held the Knights to just two hits and earned a win as the Vikings rallied in the bottom of the ninth for a 6-5 victory.
Pleasant Grove graduated ten seniors from that team, including Daily Herald Valley Player of the Year Brock Watkins (BYU). As a captain, Trane was determined to get his team back to the top of Class 6A in 2020.
Then the COVID-19 virus hit and the Utah High School Activities Association first postponed then canceled the spring sports season.
“I feel like we had a good shot,” Trane said. “We were really good. We had a good pitching staff and we’d played well in our four preseason games. I have great teammates and we care about each other. We’re helping each other get through this.”
Last season was a transition period for Trane as he changed his motion to become a submarine pitcher.
“My pitching coach, Jason Smith, he asked me to try it out in January of my junior year,” Trane said. “I slowly got better. I was inconsistent at first but I kept working at it. I had kind of a sidearm, three-fourths slot arm angle anyway. It was a little bit different when he asked me to go full submarine.”
Trane said the move took a little bit of speed off of his fastball but gave him a lot more movement on his pitches.
“The ball sunk a lot more,” he said. “I have a slider as well that kind of cuts flat, like a 3 to 9 slider.”
Trane’s numbers his junior year were very good. He pitched 17.2 innings and allowed just two earned runs for a .79 earned run average. He struck out 13 batters, fashioned a 2-1 record and picked up two saves.
Trane would have had an even bigger role with the Vikings this season.
“His job was to be a closer on our team last year and to come into spots when things were absolutely the toughest,” Pleasant Grove coach Darin Henry said. “This year he was our No. 4 hitter and would have played third base and first base as well. He can actually play any position on the field. He’s a tremendous athlete and student.”
Trane said every year the team would go up American Fork Canyon and hold a bonfire, playing games and roasting hot dogs.
“It was a good bonding experience and awesome for us to be together,” Trane said. “We bonded tightly in a short amount of time.”
Trane has received his church mission call to Peru and plans on leaving in July.
One thing is for sure: That special moment on that mound at UCCU Ballpark last spring in the state championship is burned into his mind forever.
“It’s an awesome memory,” Trane said. “I’m never going to forget that. It was a cool experience to be out there with those guys and to be part of such a great team.”