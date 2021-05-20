Salem Hills had a difficult time figuring out Brighton starter Chase Elggren, who set down nine Skyhawks in a row to start the game.
That changed in a big way.
No. 2 seed Salem Hills pounded out 10 hits and 10 runs over the next two innings, including home runs from Gentry Otte, Stone Cushing and Tyler Brumfield in the bottom of the fifth. Brumfield's towering bomb over the left-field fence drove in three runs and ended the Class 5A third round playoff game at 10-0 via the mercy rule.
“We just came in a little sluggish,” said Cushing, who also earned the win with a five-hit shutout. "We needed one time around the lineup to settle in and we did.”
No. 18 Brighton – coming off an upset of No. 14 Springville in the second round – got a nice start from Elggren and put runners on base in four of the first five innings. Cushing was able to work out of several jams and got some help from his defense, including a brilliant throw by catcher Jarret Elmer to gun down a Brighton runner at second base.
The game was tied at 0-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth. Cushing walked – the first base runner of the game for the Skyhawks – and Sammy Richards followed with a single. Deven Johnson drove in both runners with a single for a 2-0 Salem Hills lead. Elmer's sacrifice fly plated another run and the home team led 3-0.
The Bengals notched a pair of two-out singles to put some pressure on Cushing in the top of the fifth but he struck out Braxton Biesinger to end the inning.
“If his slider is working he's as good as anybody,” Salem Hills coach Scott Haney said. “It's almost unhittable if he controls it.”
Otte opened the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run to make it 4-0. Kam Coburn followed with a double and Cushing blasted another homer for a 6-0 advantage. Elmer came through with a one-out single to drive in the Skyhawks' seventh run. Two batters later, Haney called on Brumfield to pinch hit with two out and two runners on against reliever Matt Locher. Brumfield delivered a three-run home run and joyously crossed home plate to end the game.
“That fifth inning was crazy,” Cushing said. “It was fun to see Gentry and 'Brum' hit those balls out. It was one of the most exciting things to see all year because they're my good friends. We've been playing together our whole lives. They aren't every day guys so it was awesome to see them come in and do their part. Those balls were smoked.”
Salem Hills (20-5) and Brighton (14-13) will meet again Friday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series. The winner advances to the championship round at Salt Lake Community College next week.
“I counted from our situation and you have to win seven games to stay undefeated to win the tournament,” Haney said. “If you played in the opening round, you could play as many as 14 games. We want the best teams to play against each other with their best arms. Today was huge for Cushing because he only made 69 pitches. But the jury is still out on the new format.”
Cushing is confident the Skyhawks can be a contender for the title.
“I love these guys and we feel good,” he said. “This is the best team I've ever played for. It's the most gelled team and it's a brotherhood.”