In the bottom of the fourth inning of Payson's home playoff game with Mountain View the sprinklers went off in left field and caused a delay.
It was the only thing that went wrong for the Lions, who jumped on the visitors early and cruised to a 10-0 mercy rule victory on Friday.
“We don't know how or why the sprinklers went off,” Payson's Braxton Moore said. “I've never seen the sprinklers go off on this field in my four years here.”
Moore went off as well, going 2 for 3 at the plate and driving in three runs, including a walk-off, two-run single in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the ten-run rule.
The victory ends a six-game losing streak and sends the Lions to the next round of the 5A tournament, a best-of-three set with No. 13 seed Orem beginning Saturday.
No. 20 seed Payson (9-17) batted around in the first inning, plating six runs on six hits. Jarrett Harmon drove in a pair of runs with a single up the middle and teammates Joel Torres, Mason Alvey and Carter Ewell also picked up RBI's as the Lions grabbed a 6-0 lead.
“For all of our guys that was their first taste of the state tournament,” Payson coach Hadley Thorpe said. “It was fun to come out and show everybody what we're capable of doing at the plate. We got a really good start from our pitcher (Alvey) and we thought six runs would be enough with how well our guys were throwing the ball. It was nice to come out and jump on it early and get that six-run spot in the first.”
Mountain View freshman Elian Tortoledo came on in the second and kept the Lions scoreless for three innings but the Payson bats woke up in the sixth with two outs. Harmon, Alvey and Cater Craghead all got on base and Ewell drove home two with a double for an 8-0 lead. Two batters later, Monroe sent a pitch to left-center and scored two more for the 10-0 win.
Moore was 34-8 as a wrestler in the 220-pound weight class for Payson's 2021 state champions and said he is used to being under pressure.
“A lot of it comes from wrestling being under the light, you know?” he said. “There was a lot of pressure on me at the state tournament. I was just trying to play ball today.”
Thorpe was grateful for the chance to see his team perform well in the state playoffs.
“In other years, we wouldn't have had opportunity to be here at the state tournament,” he said. “The new RPI system, that's going to be nice to have for a team like us. I know we have potential but maybe we didn't play up to it during the regular season.”
Even if there was a 10-minute delay when the sprinkler system decided to water left field.
“We were panicked,” Thorpe said, laughing. “I was in there rummaging around in the closest for the shutoff. I couldn't find it. Luckily someone from the administration was here and got a hold of someone who could turn them off. It was a little rain delay on finally a good baseball day.”
Harmon, Alvey and Cam Ford added multiple hits for Payson and Alvey struck out four in four innings of work, combining with Zack Stilson for the one-hit shutout.
Kadence Johnson had the only hit for No. 25 Mountain View (6-20) with a double in the fourth inning.