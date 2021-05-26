Pleasant Grove senior third baseman Jordan Pace said words can’t describe how it feels to hit a baseball so hard that you know it is going to be a home run.
What he was able to describe after coming up big for the Vikings in Wednesday’s 6A semifinal game against Jordan at UCCU Ballpark in Orem was the process that he went through to make that perfect swing.
“I had seen the fastball on the 3-1 count,” Pace said. “He threw it and I was like, I need to see if it’s going to be a ball. I’m not going to swing at this one even though I’ve got the green light. I didn’t swing and then he gave me the same pitch next time. I was expecting it and I was ready for it to burn it out of the yard.”
Pace crushed the ball over the wall in left-center field, driving in three key runs as part of a Pleasant Grove offensive explosion. The Vikings built an early lead and cruised to the 10-0 victory over the Beetdiggers in five innings.
“We did exactly what we wanted to do,” Pleasant Grove head coach Darrin Henry said. “We wanted to jump out early, get a lead and put pressure on them. Our guys swung it tremendously. Those are some of the hardest hit balls in the tournament I thought, so congrats to the boys. Kudos to them. They took care of business.”
The Vikings were up 4-0 in the bottom of the second with two runners on when Pace stepped in and hammered the ball out of the park, nearly doubling the lead.
“It definitely helped the momentum and pushed it our way,” Pace said. “We were able to get it going to where we could score 10 and get out of here.”
Henry said Pace’s blast was a key moment in the contest.
“That was the backbreaker, absolutely 100%,” Henry said. “It was awesome. It’s a clutch thing he has been doing for us all year on the mound and at the plate.”
Pleasant Grove scored in all four innings (two runs, five runs, two runs and one run) while Viking sophomore pitcher Brayden Marx gave up some hits but kept Jordan from scoring in four-and-a-third innings of work.
“He buckled down and pitched with guys on base,” Henry said. “It was key for us, keeping them off home plate. He attacked guys. That’s who he is. He likes to come at you and say, let’s go. Brayden is a sophomore who worked his butt off to be part of this team because he loves it. For him to come out and put out an effort like that was unbelievable.”
Getting the victory on the field made for a special evening for Pleasant Grove, since the Viking seniors were honored in a small graduation ceremony before the contest.
“It was awesome,” Pace said. “I loved it. I wouldn’t want to do it any other way. We could be at Rio Tinto Stadium or we could be here playing some ball and I wanted to be here playing ball.”
Henry said it was the team’s goal to have their own graduation.
“We had a goal this year to graduate on this field, and the boys got to graduate on the field,” Henry said. “My daughter did too and that was special for me. Then we had to clear that out and get ready for a game. The boys did a good job of doing that.”
Pleasant Grove will face American Fork, who defeated Bingham, 8-5, in the other semifinal.
The Cavemen twice fell behind the Miners (2-0 and 5-3) but each time rallied to go in front. American Fork took the lead for good in the fifth inning, then added a couple of insurance runs in the sixth to put the game away.
The two teams met three times in the regular season with American Fork winning twice. Pace said he will love seeing the Region 4 rival Cavemen again.
“We have unfinished business here,” Pace said. “We’re hoping to see American Fork and see what we can do, repent ourselves for what we did in region. That’s what we’re hoping for.”
The first game of the best-of-three 6A championship series is scheduled to be played at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Friday at 6 p.m.