Pleasant Grove baseball coach Darrin Henry was hoping his team would show him something following a somewhat inauspicious end to the regular season.
During the first two games of the playoffs, when team play matters most, the Viking players showed him exactly what he was looking for. The result of doing as much were resounding 14-3 and 10-2 wins over Westlake to advance them past the Super Regional round and into championship round play at Utah Valley University.
“We had some corrections to make, and we made them,” Henry said. “We’re playing like we know we can. We’re playing like us.”
Most of the corrections Henry was looking for from his team were at the plate — specifically stringing together quality at-bats in order to make better contact, and in turn, score more runs.
Those things didn’t happen enough for Henry to finish out the regular season, which saw the Vikings take two straight losses to Skyridge while winning just two of their final six games.
“We needed the six days off leading into the tournament,” Henry said. “We really worked hard to address these things and you’re thrilled, as a coach, to see those things come together like they did today and yesterday.”
The Vikings got things started early and often on Friday, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning after Kyle Lester pitched a scoreless top half. Getting things started from the plate were Ryker Schow and Jordan Pace, who scored an RBI single and triple, respectively.
“We’re all about putting pressure on the other team,” Henry said. “We want to keep the pressure on until someone cracks. That’s who we are and that’s what we did today.”
Pleasant Grove extended its lead to 4-0 before Westlake battled back to cut the lead to 4-2 at the end of four innings. Two runs scored in the bottom of the fifth extended the lead back to four runs before a big sixth inning pretty much put the game out of reach, as four more touched home plate, giving the Vikings their final tally of 10 runs scored.
The Vikings’ effort wasn’t perfect, with errors committed leading to both of the runs scored by the Thunder, although those negative aspects were greatly outweighed by the positives.
“Our mistakes came from being aggressive, so you don’t mind that as much as you would otherwise,” Henry said. “So we’re focused on what we did well, and I really loved how we responded from the plate and defensively. Our pitchers did a great job and we’re feeling great about our chances next week.”
Championship round play for the 6A classification begins Monday at Utah Valley University.