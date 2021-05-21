The difference in Friday's game between Provo and Timpanogos was pitching control.
The Bulldogs had it. The Timberwolves didn't.
A terrific pitching performance by Cole Mason helped Provo to a 9-5 victory in the third round of the Class 5A baseball playoffs, forcing a deciding Game 3 of the best-of-three-series.
The third game finished after the Daily Herald's Friday deadline and will be updated online.
Mason kept Timpanogos off-balance with a good slider and a high fastball that T-Wolves hitters couldn't keep up with. Mason allowed just five hits and three earned runs while notching eight strikeouts.
“I was really just mixing my pitches,” Mason said. “When I mix well on days like this we get what just happened, a win.”
Provo jumped on Timpanogos starter Dakoda West early, scoring three runs in the top of the first on two hits, a walk and two hit batsmen.
“Getting hits and runs early definitely helps all of us,” Mason said. “It keeps us in the game.”
Timpanogos pitching had all kinds of problems, falling behind in the count frequently. T-Wolves pitchers walked seven and hit two other batters while the defense committed a couple of errors behind them.
Provo led 5-3 after four innings as the T-Wolves kept things close. The Bulldogs put up four runs in the top of the sixth, including a bases-clearing triple from Irvin Gonzalez and led 9-3.
Provo took that lead into the bottom of the sixth when the home team mounted a charge. A triple from Ethan Edmonds brought one run home and Timpanogos loaded the bases with two outs when Billy Bird walked. Jackson Bird smacked a Mason pitch deep to center field but Cole Frazier chased the ball down on the warning track to end the threat.
The T-Wolves added a run in the seventh on an RBI single by Will Thomas but Provo reliever Matthew Rhineer struck out the final batter to end the game.
Gonzalez had a huge game for the Bulldogs (12-16), going 3 for 3 and driving in six runs. Rhineer and Alex Martinez added two hits apiece for Provo.
Tate MacGillivray had three of the six hits for Timpanogos (19-7), which won Game 1 in the series 11-1 on Thursday.
“We knew could take these guys,” Mason said. “We had a really rough day yesterday but we knew they are pretty much the exact same as us, and we can beat them again.”
The winner of the best-of-three series moves on to the championship round next week at Salt Lake Community College.