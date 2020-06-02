With the score tied at 4-4 heading to the seventh inning, both the Lone Peak and Riverton baseball teams had the top of their batting order coming up.
Riverton made the most of their opportunities and held on for a 6-4 victory in the double elimination portion of the Class 6A Last Chance Tournament on Tuesday.
“I felt really good about our chances with that part of the order coming up,” Lone Peak coach Jeremy Berg said. “Sometimes in baseball you don’t have to hit the ball hard to get on base. They (Riverton) had luck on their side and sometimes that’s how the ball rolls. It just makes more adversity for us.”
Parker Applegate had a one-out single for Riverton in the top of the seventh, followed by a pair of bloop singles from the Silverwolves that somehow found holes to fall into to load the bases. Riverton score a run on a hit batsman and a fielder’s choice to take a 6-4 lead.
Lone Peak got the winning run to the plate with one out in the bottom of the seventh when Ethan Lamb walked and Ryder Christensen followed with a single. But Chipper Beck flew out with a hard shot to left and Chase Comer grounded out to end the game.
Riverton, the No. 4 seed from Pool A, moves on to a championship bracket game against Jordan on Wednesday. Lone Peak, which finished the first part of the tournament as the No. 1 team in Pool B, faced an elimination game against Syracuse later Tuesday evening.
“Last year we came out of the loser’s bracket to make the state championship game,” Berg said. “We had six of these guys on the field for that game, so going in we wanted to get back to where we were last year. We were kind of looking at this as our state championship tournament. We know not all the teams are in it, but these are the teams that are playing and these are the teams we’ve got to beat.”
Trey Gambill had a double and scored two runs for Lone Peak. Christensen and Beck added two hits apiece and Karsten Hatch had an RBI double.
Applegate finished with three hits for Riverton and Easton Morris added a double and a solo home run.
It’s tough after that loss,” Beck said. “That one sucks. We really wanted to get that one. But it’s so fun to be back out here with the boys. When they canceled the season, yeah, I lost hope. I think a lot of guys did, but we were still here every day getting our work in.”
Berg has 12 seniors who are getting their last chance to play high school baseball.
“When the season was cancelled, I didn’t think that would be my last chance to coach them,” Berg said. “I thought we were still going to be able to get back and play. I was disappointed with the decision the UHSAA made. We stayed in touch during the quarantine and I was trying to keep them positive, but it seemed like the more positive I would get, the next day we’d hear more negative information.
“I was proud of the guys for keeping on working. If I came out here to work on the field to keep things up, there were always people getting their work in, throwing or hitting or whatever. It was good to see the guys putting their work in on their own.”
Other scores from the first day of double elimination included American Fork blowing past Copper Hills 13-3 and Bingham taking a 12-1 decision from Pleasant Grove.
The 5A Last Chance Tournament begins its double-elimination portion on Wednesday.