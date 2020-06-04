The Salem Hills baseball team had to deal with three separate critical moments where it appeared the momentum had completely shifted in favor of Cottonwood during Thursday's championship bracket game of the Last Chance Tournament in Salem.
If that had stayed the case, there would've been no way that Skyhawk junior Jarret Elmer would've had the chance to hit his blast that gave Salem Hills the heartstopping 9-7 win over the Colts.
But, thanks to the heart and determination of the Skyhawk squad, the home team showed impressive resiliency.
"I always tell the guys that it isn't over until it's over," Salem Hills head coach Scott Haney said. "That was a state-playoff-caliber atmosphere and a crazy game."
Through five-and-a-half innings of play, Cottonwood had built a 5-2 lead and the Skyhawk hitters weren't making the type of swings they are accustomed to making.
"Early in the game, guys were trying to do it all themselves," Haney said. "When you haven't played together, you don't necessarily know who you can trust so you feel like you have to make the big hit yourself. I told them that to win, we had to trust each other."
Salem Hills settled in and made a number of big plays in the bottom of the sixth inning, including a clutch double that drove in two runs by senior Kyle Coburn. That gave the Skyhawks their first lead of the game at 6-5.
Suddenly Salem Hills only needed three outs to secure the victory — but Cottonwood wasn't ready to go down without a fight.
The Colts seized the momentum right back by putting up two runs in the top of the seventh to regain the advantage and put the pressure back on the Skyhawks.
But Salem Hills answered with a triple by Elmer, who scored on an RBI double by senior Kevin Shelley. Shelley then advanced to third on a passed ball, putting the game-winning run only 90 feet from home plate with no outs.
The Cottonwood pitching and defense, however, rose to that challenge and got out of the frame with some key momentum, forcing the extra frames.
"I didn't sugar-coat it," Haney said. "I lit into some guys and told them we were still here to win. It was frustrating."
No one was able to come up with a big play in the eighth or the top of the ninth but when Elmer got back up to the plate, he found a pitch he liked and parked it over the left-field fence.
"That's what you dream of, being in the bottom of the ninth," Haney said. "Anytime you hit a walk-off home run, it's special. There aren't a whole lot of home runs hit out of our yard and he went out there and hit a bomb."
The thrilling finish propelled Salem Hills into Friday's semifinal of the tournament, where the Skyhawks will face Maple Mountain. Since the Golden Eagles won the coin toss, the game will be played in Spanish Fork at 1 p.m. with the winner securing the top spot in Saturday's Last Chance Tournament title game.